Choosing Between Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH)

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) shares are up more than 57.47% this year and recently decreased -0.92% or -$1.3 to settle at $140.65. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH), on the other hand, is up 57.38% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $70.93 and has returned 0.10% during the past week.

Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) and Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) are the two most active stocks in the Healthcare Information Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VEEV to grow earnings at a 22.10% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BAH is expected to grow at a 11.93% annual rate. All else equal, VEEV’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 10.36% for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (BAH). VEEV’s ROI is 17.30% while BAH has a ROI of 19.60%. The interpretation is that BAH’s business generates a higher return on investment than VEEV’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. VEEV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.41. Comparatively, BAH’s free cash flow per share was +1.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, VEEV’s free cash flow was 0.01% while BAH converted 2.37% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BAH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. VEEV has a current ratio of 5.40 compared to 1.80 for BAH. This means that VEEV can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VEEV’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 2.53 for BAH. BAH is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VEEV trades at a forward P/E of 56.08, a P/B of 13.37, and a P/S of 20.09, compared to a forward P/E of 20.10, a P/B of 11.84, and a P/S of 1.39 for BAH. VEEV is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. VEEV is currently priced at a -21.01% to its one-year price target of 178.06. Comparatively, BAH is -9.15% relative to its price target of 78.07. This suggests that VEEV is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. VEEV has a beta of 1.17 and BAH’s beta is 0.87. BAH’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. VEEV has a short ratio of 1.96 compared to a short interest of 3.77 for BAH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VEEV.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation (NYSE:BAH) beats Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.