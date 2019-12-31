Choosing Between Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) and Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) shares are up more than 27.83% this year and recently increased 0.06% or $0.02 to settle at $33.67. Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO), on the other hand, is up 95.88% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $48.07 and has returned 0.73% during the past week.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) and Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) are the two most active stocks in the Broadcasting – TV industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SBGI to grow earnings at a 1.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, APO is expected to grow at a 11.38% annual rate. All else equal, APO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 48.07% for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (APO). SBGI’s ROI is 12.50% while APO has a ROI of 3.40%. The interpretation is that SBGI’s business generates a higher return on investment than APO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SBGI’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +2.39. Comparatively, APO’s free cash flow per share was +1.46. On a percent-of-sales basis, SBGI’s free cash flow was 7.21% while APO converted 29.74% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, APO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

SBGI’s debt-to-equity ratio is 8.34 versus a D/E of 2.63 for APO. SBGI is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

SBGI trades at a forward P/E of 6.81, a P/B of 2.07, and a P/S of 0.85, compared to a forward P/E of 16.67, a P/B of 8.18, and a P/S of 5.56 for APO. SBGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SBGI is currently priced at a -30.15% to its one-year price target of 48.20. Comparatively, APO is -1.52% relative to its price target of 48.81. This suggests that SBGI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. SBGI has a beta of 1.05 and APO’s beta is 1.50. SBGI’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SBGI has a short ratio of 6.12 compared to a short interest of 2.88 for APO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APO.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) beats Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SBGI generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, SBGI is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, SBGI is more undervalued relative to its price target.