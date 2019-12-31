Choosing Between Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) and American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) shares are up more than 23.37% this year and recently increased 0.30% or $0.19 to settle at $64.52. American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH), on the other hand, is up 31.08% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $26.02 and has returned 1.48% during the past week.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) and American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, AMH is expected to grow at a 61.27% annual rate. All else equal, AMH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 53.91% for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. QSR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.53. Comparatively, AMH’s free cash flow per share was +0.22. On a percent-of-sales basis, QSR’s free cash flow was 2.95% while AMH converted 6.16% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AMH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

QSR trades at a P/B of 8.16, and a P/S of 3.49, compared to a forward P/E of 97.45, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 6.86 for AMH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. QSR has a short ratio of 2.77 compared to a short interest of 2.93 for AMH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QSR.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) beats American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. QSR has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, QSR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, Finally, QSR has better sentiment signals based on short interest.