Choosing Between iRobot Corporation (IRBT) and Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE)

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) shares are down more than -37.66% this year and recently decreased -0.68% or -$0.36 to settle at $52.20. Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE), on the other hand, is up 10.99% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $13.94 and has returned 1.23% during the past week.

iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) and Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) are the two most active stocks in the Appliances industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect IRBT to grow earnings at a 18.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 36.22% for Paramount Group, Inc. (PGRE). IRBT’s ROI is 16.30% while PGRE has a ROI of 1.60%. The interpretation is that IRBT’s business generates a higher return on investment than PGRE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. IRBT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -2.28. Comparatively, PGRE’s free cash flow per share was +0.24. On a percent-of-sales basis, IRBT’s free cash flow was -5.9% while PGRE converted 0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PGRE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

IRBT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.93 for PGRE. PGRE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

IRBT trades at a forward P/E of 48.69, a P/B of 2.36, and a P/S of 1.27, compared to a forward P/E of 324.19, a P/B of 0.84, and a P/S of 4.11 for PGRE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. IRBT is currently priced at a -2.12% to its one-year price target of 53.33. Comparatively, PGRE is -13.63% relative to its price target of 16.14. This suggests that PGRE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. IRBT has a beta of 1.47 and PGRE’s beta is 0.78. PGRE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. IRBT has a short ratio of 8.39 compared to a short interest of 2.00 for PGRE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PGRE.

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) beats iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ:IRBT) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PGRE is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. PGRE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PGRE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.