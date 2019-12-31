Choosing Between HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) and Tata Motors Limited (TTM)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) shares are up more than 22.08% this year and recently decreased -0.30% or -$0.19 to settle at $63.11. Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM), on the other hand, is up 1.15% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $12.32 and has returned -2.22% during the past week.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) and Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) are the two most active stocks in the Foreign Regional Banks industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect HDB to grow earnings at a 23.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TTM is expected to grow at a 6.90% annual rate. All else equal, HDB’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) has an EBITDA margin of 148.89%. This suggests that HDB underlying business is more profitable

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. HDB’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +30.00. Comparatively, TTM’s free cash flow per share was -12.38. On a percent-of-sales basis, HDB’s free cash flow was 313.48% while TTM converted -19.42% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HDB is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HDB trades at a forward P/E of 24.46, a P/B of 20.44, compared to a P/B of 0.60, for TTM. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. HDB is currently priced at a -12.04% to its one-year price target of 71.75. Comparatively, TTM is -8.74% relative to its price target of 13.50. This suggests that HDB is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. HDB has a short ratio of 3.60 compared to a short interest of 3.38 for TTM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TTM.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) beats Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HDB is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. HDB is more undervalued relative to its price target.