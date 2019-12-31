Choosing Between Amphenol Corporation (APH) and Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ)

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) shares are up more than 33.37% this year and recently increased 0.06% or $0.07 to settle at $108.06. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ), on the other hand, is up 17.67% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $189.23 and has returned 1.84% during the past week.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) and Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Electronics industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect APH to grow earnings at a 4.80% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, STZ is expected to grow at a 6.11% annual rate. All else equal, STZ’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. Amphenol Corporation (APH) has an EBITDA margin of 32.02%. This suggests that APH underlying business is more profitable APH’s ROI is 18.50% while STZ has a ROI of 6.40%. The interpretation is that APH’s business generates a higher return on investment than STZ’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. APH’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.88. Comparatively, STZ’s free cash flow per share was +2.56. On a percent-of-sales basis, APH’s free cash flow was 3.18% while STZ converted 6.04% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, STZ is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. APH has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 1.60 for STZ. This means that APH can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. APH’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.95 versus a D/E of 1.14 for STZ. STZ is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

APH trades at a forward P/E of 27.18, a P/B of 7.71, and a P/S of 3.86, compared to a forward P/E of 20.58, a P/B of 3.19, and a P/S of 4.32 for STZ. APH is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. APH is currently priced at a -2.92% to its one-year price target of 111.31. Comparatively, STZ is -16.19% relative to its price target of 225.79. This suggests that STZ is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. APH has a beta of 1.03 and STZ’s beta is 0.65. STZ’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. APH has a short ratio of 2.64 compared to a short interest of 6.23 for STZ. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for APH.

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) beats Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. STZ is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, STZ is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, STZ is more undervalued relative to its price target.