Choosing Between Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) and Ardelyx, Inc. (ARDX)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) shares are up more than 51.73% this year and recently decreased -0.02% or -$0.01 to settle at $61.30. Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX), on the other hand, is up 316.20% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $7.45 and has returned -10.13% during the past week.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) and Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) are the two most active stocks in the Gold industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect AEM to grow earnings at a 61.84% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ARDX is expected to grow at a 30.00% annual rate. All else equal, AEM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. AEM’s ROI is -4.20% while ARDX has a ROI of -55.10%. The interpretation is that AEM’s business generates a higher return on investment than ARDX’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. AEM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.42. Comparatively, ARDX’s free cash flow per share was -0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, AEM’s free cash flow was 4.6% while ARDX converted -0.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AEM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. AEM has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 6.30 for ARDX. This means that ARDX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. AEM’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.38 versus a D/E of 1.01 for ARDX. ARDX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

AEM trades at a forward P/E of 33.64, a P/B of 3.06, and a P/S of 6.52, compared to a P/B of 9.55, and a P/S of 203.87 for ARDX. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. AEM is currently priced at a -12.13% to its one-year price target of 69.76. Comparatively, ARDX is -43.56% relative to its price target of 13.20. This suggests that ARDX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. AEM has a beta of -0.53 and ARDX’s beta is 1.74. AEM’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. AEM has a short ratio of 3.98 compared to a short interest of 1.49 for ARDX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for ARDX.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) beats Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AEM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AEM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis,