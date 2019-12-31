Cerner Corporation (CERN) vs. Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO): Comparing the Healthcare Information Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) shares are up more than 39.74% this year and recently increased 0.36% or $0.26 to settle at $73.28. Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO), on the other hand, is up 42.60% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $39.30 and has returned -0.56% during the past week.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) and Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) are the two most active stocks in the Healthcare Information Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect CERN to grow earnings at a 13.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, BRO is expected to grow at a 10.26% annual rate. All else equal, CERN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 29.45% for Brown & Brown, Inc. (BRO). CERN’s ROI is 11.20% while BRO has a ROI of 8.50%. The interpretation is that CERN’s business generates a higher return on investment than BRO’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. CERN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.57. Comparatively, BRO’s free cash flow per share was +0.39. On a percent-of-sales basis, CERN’s free cash flow was 3.34% while BRO converted 5.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BRO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CERN has a current ratio of 2.20 compared to 1.20 for BRO. This means that CERN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CERN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.24 versus a D/E of 0.47 for BRO. BRO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CERN trades at a forward P/E of 23.32, a P/B of 5.25, and a P/S of 4.03, compared to a forward P/E of 25.92, a P/B of 3.24, and a P/S of 4.68 for BRO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. CERN is currently priced at a -3.39% to its one-year price target of 75.85. Comparatively, BRO is 6.5% relative to its price target of 36.90. This suggests that CERN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. CERN has a beta of 0.94 and BRO’s beta is 0.69. BRO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. CERN has a short ratio of 6.27 compared to a short interest of 3.05 for BRO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BRO.

Cerner Corporation (NASDAQ:CERN) beats Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CERN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, CERN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, CERN is more undervalued relative to its price target.