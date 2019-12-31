Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL) vs. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL): Which is the Better Investment?

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL), on the other hand, is down -4.23% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $10.63 and has returned -1.12% during the past week.

Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) and American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) are the two most active stocks in the Resorts & Casinos industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect CCL to grow earnings at a 5.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, AXL is expected to grow at a -4.97% annual rate. All else equal, CCL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.68% for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (AXL). CCL’s ROI is 9.40% while AXL has a ROI of 3.00%. The interpretation is that CCL’s business generates a higher return on investment than AXL’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. On a percent-of-sales basis, CCL’s free cash flow was 0% while AXL converted 1.98% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, AXL is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. CCL has a current ratio of 0.30 compared to 1.80 for AXL. This means that AXL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. CCL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.42 versus a D/E of 2.63 for AXL. AXL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

CCL trades at a forward P/E of 10.74, a P/B of 1.40, and a P/S of 1.57, compared to a forward P/E of 4.91, a P/B of 0.85, and a P/S of 0.18 for AXL. CCL is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. CCL is currently priced at a 7.99% to its one-year price target of 47.53. Comparatively, AXL is -20.67% relative to its price target of 13.40. This suggests that AXL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. CCL has a beta of 1.11 and AXL’s beta is 2.24. CCL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. CCL has a short ratio of 4.34 compared to a short interest of 5.43 for AXL. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CCL.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) beats Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. AXL is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, AXL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, AXL is more undervalued relative to its price target.