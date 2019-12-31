Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) is better stock pick than At Sanofi (SNY)

The shares of Broadcom Inc. have increased by more than 24.48% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.46% or -$1.45 and now trades at $316.53. The shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), has jumped by 17.16% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $50.86 and have been able to report a change of 0.85% over the past one week.

The stock of Broadcom Inc. and Sanofi were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that AVGO will grow it’s earning at a 13.30% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to SNY which will have a positive growth at a 7.50% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of AVGO implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. AVGO has an EBITDA margin of 42.34%, this implies that the underlying business of AVGO is more profitable. The ROI of AVGO is 13.20% while that of SNY is 5.00%. These figures suggest that AVGO ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SNY.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, AVGO’s free cash flow per share is a positive 5.62.

AVGO currently trades at a forward P/E of 12.52, a P/B of 5.86, and a P/S of 5.65 while SNY trades at a forward P/E of 14.61, a P/B of 1.94, and a P/S of 3.07. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, AVGO is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of AVGO is currently at a -8.99% to its one-year price target of 347.79. Looking at its rival pricing, SNY is at a -5.81% relative to its price target of 54.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), AVGO is given a 2.10 while 1.40 placed for SNY. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for AVGO stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for AVGO is 2.33 while that of SNY is just 1.18. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for SNY stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Sanofi defeats that of Broadcom Inc. when the two are compared, with SNY taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. SNY happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SNY is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SNY is better on when it is viewed on short interest.