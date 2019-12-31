Boston Scientific Corporation (BSX) vs. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR): Breaking Down the Medical Appliances & Equipment Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) shares are up more than 27.96% this year and recently decreased -0.09% or -$0.04 to settle at $45.22. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR), on the other hand, is up 44.49% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $14.55 and has returned 0.07% during the past week.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) and Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect BSX to grow earnings at a 11.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ABR is expected to grow at a 8.00% annual rate. All else equal, BSX’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 98.01% for Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (ABR). BSX’s ROI is 10.70% while ABR has a ROI of 3.50%. The interpretation is that BSX’s business generates a higher return on investment than ABR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. BSX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.27. Comparatively, ABR’s free cash flow per share was +0.90. On a percent-of-sales basis, BSX’s free cash flow was 3.83% while ABR converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BSX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

BSX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.12 versus a D/E of 4.28 for ABR. ABR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

BSX trades at a forward P/E of 25.23, a P/B of 6.50, and a P/S of 6.06, compared to a forward P/E of 10.79, a P/B of 1.47, and a P/S of 2.93 for ABR. BSX is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. BSX is currently priced at a -6.94% to its one-year price target of 48.59. Comparatively, ABR is 2.46% relative to its price target of 14.20. This suggests that BSX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. BSX has a beta of 0.79 and ABR’s beta is 0.61. ABR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. BSX has a short ratio of 1.73 compared to a short interest of 6.36 for ABR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BSX.

Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) beats Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BSX is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. BSX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, BSX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.