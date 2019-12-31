Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC) vs. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX): Comparing the Drug Delivery Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) shares are up more than 60.80% this year and recently increased 0.03% or $0.01 to settle at $29.70. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX), on the other hand, is up 51.86% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $108.44 and has returned 2.06% during the past week.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) and Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) are the two most active stocks in the Drug Delivery industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect BHC to grow earnings at a 4.10% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 28.37% for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NBIX). BHC’s ROI is -9.20% while NBIX has a ROI of 4.20%. The interpretation is that NBIX’s business generates a higher return on investment than BHC’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. BHC’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +1.25. Comparatively, NBIX’s free cash flow per share was +0.98. On a percent-of-sales basis, BHC’s free cash flow was 5.26% while NBIX converted 0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, BHC is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. BHC has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 7.10 for NBIX. This means that NBIX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. BHC’s debt-to-equity ratio is 9.49 versus a D/E of 0.00 for NBIX. BHC is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

BHC trades at a forward P/E of 6.50, a P/B of 4.22, and a P/S of 1.23, compared to a forward P/E of 29.59, a P/B of 17.35, and a P/S of 14.74 for NBIX. BHC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. BHC is currently priced at a -6.34% to its one-year price target of 31.71. Comparatively, NBIX is -7.4% relative to its price target of 117.11. This suggests that NBIX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. BHC has a beta of 0.90 and NBIX’s beta is 1.23. BHC’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. BHC has a short ratio of 2.95 compared to a short interest of 4.81 for NBIX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for BHC.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) beats Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. BHC is growing fastly, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, BHC is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, BHC has better sentiment signals based on short interest.