American International Group, Inc. (AIG) vs. Global Payments Inc. (GPN): Breaking Down the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) shares are up more than 29.59% this year and recently increased 0.89% or $0.45 to settle at $51.07. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN), on the other hand, is up 77.34% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $182.89 and has returned -0.27% during the past week.

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) and Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect AIG to grow earnings at a 66.65% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, GPN is expected to grow at a 19.50% annual rate. All else equal, AIG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 26.18% for Global Payments Inc. (GPN). AIG’s ROI is 1.60% while GPN has a ROI of 6.50%. The interpretation is that GPN’s business generates a higher return on investment than AIG’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. AIG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.22. Comparatively, GPN’s free cash flow per share was +5.69. On a percent-of-sales basis, AIG’s free cash flow was 0.4% while GPN converted 50.8% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, GPN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

AIG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.54 versus a D/E of 0.34 for GPN. AIG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

AIG trades at a forward P/E of 10.17, a P/B of 0.69, and a P/S of 0.88, compared to a forward P/E of 24.23, a P/B of 1.17, and a P/S of 14.44 for GPN. AIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. AIG is currently priced at a -15.5% to its one-year price target of 60.44. Comparatively, GPN is -4.78% relative to its price target of 192.07. This suggests that AIG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. AIG has a beta of 1.18 and GPN’s beta is 0.96. GPN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. AIG has a short ratio of 4.38 compared to a short interest of 2.84 for GPN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for GPN.

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) beats American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. GPN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, AIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, GPN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.