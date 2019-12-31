Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) vs. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH): Comparing the Biotechnology Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) shares are down more than -27.37% this year and recently decreased -1.18% or -$0.35 to settle at $29.27. PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH), on the other hand, is up 19.89% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $110.25 and has returned 1.51% during the past week.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, PRAH is expected to grow at a 14.30% annual rate. All else equal, PRAH’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 16.82% for PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (PRAH). ADPT’s ROI is 19.30% while PRAH has a ROI of 10.20%. The interpretation is that ADPT’s business generates a higher return on investment than PRAH’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. ADPT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.27. Comparatively, PRAH’s free cash flow per share was +0.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, ADPT’s free cash flow was -0.06% while PRAH converted 1.72% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PRAH is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. ADPT has a current ratio of 8.20 compared to 1.10 for PRAH. This means that ADPT can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ADPT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.04 versus a D/E of 0.00 for PRAH. ADPT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ADPT trades at a P/B of 6.21, and a P/S of 43.47, compared to a forward P/E of 19.00, a P/B of 7.54, and a P/S of 2.38 for PRAH. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ADPT is currently priced at a -34.59% to its one-year price target of 44.75. Comparatively, PRAH is -6.03% relative to its price target of 117.33. This suggests that ADPT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. ADPT has a short ratio of 5.06 compared to a short interest of 4.01 for PRAH. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PRAH.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) beats PRA Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAH) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ADPT is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, ADPT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, ADPT is more undervalued relative to its price target.