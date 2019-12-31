Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ACHN) vs. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT): Which is the Better Investment?

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) shares are up more than 281.76% this year and recently decreased -1.14% or -$0.07 to settle at $6.07. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT), on the other hand, is up 56.53% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $112.39 and has returned 1.86% during the past week.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect ACHN to grow earnings at a 17.58% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HLT is expected to grow at a 20.00% annual rate. All else equal, HLT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. ACHN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.11. Comparatively, HLT’s free cash flow per share was +1.63.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. ACHN has a current ratio of 9.00 compared to 0.80 for HLT. This means that ACHN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

ACHN trades at a P/B of 3.89, compared to a forward P/E of 26.19, and a P/S of 3.35 for HLT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. ACHN is currently priced at a -3.65% to its one-year price target of 6.30. Comparatively, HLT is 7.3% relative to its price target of 104.74. This suggests that ACHN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. ACHN has a beta of 1.60 and HLT’s beta is 1.11. HLT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. ACHN has a short ratio of 4.38 compared to a short interest of 3.75 for HLT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HLT.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) beats Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHN) on a total of 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. HLT higher liquidity, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. Finally, HLT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.