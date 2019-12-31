A Side-by-side Analysis of Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) and Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA)

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) shares are down more than -27.16% this year and recently decreased -0.28% or -$0.01 to settle at $3.54. Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA), on the other hand, is down -22.78% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.15 and has returned 1.18% during the past week.

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) and Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) are the two most active stocks in the Property Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Washington Prime Group Inc. (WPG) has an EBITDA margin of 69.7%. This suggests that WPG underlying business is more profitable WPG’s ROI is 6.00% while HUSA has a ROI of -4.40%. The interpretation is that WPG’s business generates a higher return on investment than HUSA’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. WPG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, HUSA’s free cash flow per share was -0.01. On a percent-of-sales basis, WPG’s free cash flow was -0.01% while HUSA converted -0.03% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WPG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

WPG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.88 versus a D/E of 0.07 for HUSA. WPG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

WPG trades at a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 0.99, compared to a P/B of 1.33, and a P/S of 8.06 for HUSA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WPG is currently priced at a 1.14% to its one-year price target of 3.50.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. WPG has a beta of 0.92 and HUSA’s beta is 0.34. HUSA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. WPG has a short ratio of 18.48 compared to a short interest of 7.52 for HUSA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HUSA.

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSE:HUSA) beats Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) on a total of 6 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. HUSA is more profitable, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, HUSA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.