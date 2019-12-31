A Side-by-side Analysis of Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION)

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) shares are up more than 17.68% this year and recently increased 0.27% or $0.04 to settle at $15.11. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION), on the other hand, is up 26.41% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $51.50 and has returned 0.02% during the past week.

Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) and Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) are the two most active stocks in the REIT-Mortgage industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect TWO to grow earnings at a -5.11% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ZION is expected to grow at a 3.10% annual rate. All else equal, ZION’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 60.95% for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION). TWO’s ROI is -0.20% while ZION has a ROI of 26.00%. The interpretation is that ZION’s business generates a higher return on investment than TWO’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. TWO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.67. Comparatively, ZION’s free cash flow per share was +1.06. On a percent-of-sales basis, TWO’s free cash flow was 0.02% while ZION converted 5.96% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, ZION is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

TWO’s debt-to-equity ratio is 6.58 versus a D/E of 0.18 for ZION. TWO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

TWO trades at a forward P/E of 9.59, a P/B of 1.02, and a P/S of 7.67, compared to a forward P/E of 11.65, a P/B of 1.28, and a P/S of 3.25 for ZION. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. TWO is currently priced at a -0.07% to its one-year price target of 15.12. Comparatively, ZION is -0.44% relative to its price target of 51.73. This suggests that ZION is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TWO has a beta of 0.67 and ZION’s beta is 1.58. TWO’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. TWO has a short ratio of 3.68 compared to a short interest of 13.43 for ZION. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TWO.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) beats Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. ZION higher liquidity, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. ZION is more undervalued relative to its price target.