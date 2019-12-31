A Side-by-side Analysis of The Wendy’s Company (WEN) and Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) shares are up more than 41.96% this year and recently increased 0.09% or $0.02 to settle at $22.16. Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR), on the other hand, is up 36.53% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $24.22 and has returned 0.71% during the past week.

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) and Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect WEN to grow earnings at a 12.08% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, UNVR is expected to grow at a 5.27% annual rate. All else equal, WEN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 3.96% for Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR). WEN’s ROI is 3.70% while UNVR has a ROI of 9.80%. The interpretation is that UNVR’s business generates a higher return on investment than WEN’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. WEN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.19. Comparatively, UNVR’s free cash flow per share was +1.11. On a percent-of-sales basis, WEN’s free cash flow was 2.75% while UNVR converted 2.17% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WEN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. WEN has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 1.80 for UNVR. This means that WEN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WEN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 4.27 versus a D/E of 1.72 for UNVR. WEN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WEN trades at a forward P/E of 34.41, a P/B of 7.86, and a P/S of 3.01, compared to a forward P/E of 14.89, a P/B of 2.34, and a P/S of 0.45 for UNVR. WEN is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. WEN is currently priced at a -2.21% to its one-year price target of 22.66. Comparatively, UNVR is -13.5% relative to its price target of 28.00. This suggests that UNVR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. WEN has a beta of 0.65 and UNVR’s beta is 1.60. WEN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. WEN has a short ratio of 4.53 compared to a short interest of 6.76 for UNVR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WEN.

Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR) beats The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. UNVR is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, UNVR is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, UNVR is more undervalued relative to its price target.