A Side-by-side Analysis of Sesen Bio, Inc. (SESN) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (MLCO)

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) shares are down more than -30.01% this year and recently decreased -0.62% or -$0.01 to settle at $0.99. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO), on the other hand, is up 38.31% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $24.37 and has returned 0.16% during the past week.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) and Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, MLCO is expected to grow at a 26.32% annual rate. All else equal, MLCO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SESN’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.07. Comparatively, MLCO’s free cash flow per share was -.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SESN has a current ratio of 6.50 compared to 0.90 for MLCO. This means that SESN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SESN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 2.12 for MLCO. MLCO is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SESN trades at a P/B of 49.69, compared to a forward P/E of 18.91, a P/B of 4.91, and a P/S of 2.10 for MLCO. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. SESN is currently priced at a -71.05% to its one-year price target of 3.42. Comparatively, MLCO is -16.88% relative to its price target of 29.32. This suggests that SESN is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. SESN has a beta of 0.68 and MLCO’s beta is 1.88. SESN’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SESN has a short ratio of 2.00 compared to a short interest of 1.47 for MLCO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MLCO.

Sesen Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:SESN) beats Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) on a total of 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. SESN higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SESN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, SESN is more undervalued relative to its price target.