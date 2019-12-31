A Side-by-side Analysis of Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR)

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) shares are up more than 29.28% this year and recently increased 0.33% or $0.28 to settle at $86.31. Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR), on the other hand, is up 15.95% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $16.79 and has returned -1.70% during the past week.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) and Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) are the two most active stocks in the Cigarettes industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect PM to grow earnings at a 5.95% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, IVR is expected to grow at a 2.45% annual rate. All else equal, PM’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 99.55% for Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (IVR). PM’s ROI is 46.40% while IVR has a ROI of 1.50%. The interpretation is that PM’s business generates a higher return on investment than IVR’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. PM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.07. Comparatively, IVR’s free cash flow per share was -0.04. On a percent-of-sales basis, PM’s free cash flow was 0.37% while IVR converted -0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PM trades at a forward P/E of 15.48, and a P/S of 4.58, compared to a forward P/E of 9.05, a P/B of 0.97, and a P/S of 3.12 for IVR. PM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PM is currently priced at a -6.06% to its one-year price target of 91.88. Comparatively, IVR is 4.42% relative to its price target of 16.08. This suggests that PM is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. PM has a beta of 1.03 and IVR’s beta is 0.79. IVR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. PM has a short ratio of 1.83 compared to a short interest of 3.12 for IVR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PM.

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) beats Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PM is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. PM is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, PM has better sentiment signals based on short interest.