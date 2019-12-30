Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ZYNE) vs. Yext, Inc. (YEXT): Which is the Better Investment?

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) shares are up more than 93.94% this year and recently decreased -1.87% or -$0.11 to settle at $5.76. Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT), on the other hand, is down -1.62% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $14.61 and has returned 4.28% during the past week.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) and Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, YEXT is expected to grow at a 5.00% annual rate. All else equal, YEXT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. ZYNE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.48. Comparatively, YEXT’s free cash flow per share was -0.31. On a percent-of-sales basis, ZYNE’s free cash flow was -12.37% while YEXT converted -0.02% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YEXT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. ZYNE has a current ratio of 10.10 compared to 2.00 for YEXT. This means that ZYNE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. ZYNE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.00 for YEXT. ZYNE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

ZYNE trades at a P/B of 1.57, and a P/S of 1565.92, compared to a P/B of 7.81, and a P/S of 5.94 for YEXT. ZYNE is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. ZYNE is currently priced at a -73.21% to its one-year price target of 21.50. Comparatively, YEXT is -22.25% relative to its price target of 18.79. This suggests that ZYNE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. ZYNE has a short ratio of 9.48 compared to a short interest of 6.33 for YEXT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for YEXT.

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) beats Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. YEXT generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. Finally, YEXT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.