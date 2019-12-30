Zillow Group, Inc. (Z) vs. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO): Comparing the Internet Information Providers Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) shares are up more than 45.98% this year and recently increased 1.19% or $0.54 to settle at $46.10. Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO), on the other hand, is up 119.79% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $53.21 and has returned 10.53% during the past week.

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) and Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Comparatively, WGO is expected to grow at a 15.00% annual rate. All else equal, WGO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.37% for Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO).

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. Z’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.51. Comparatively, WGO’s free cash flow per share was +2.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, Z’s free cash flow was -23.48% while WGO converted 3.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, WGO is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Z trades at a P/B of 2.77, and a P/S of 3.04, compared to a forward P/E of 11.37, a P/B of 2.65, and a P/S of 0.84 for WGO. Z is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. Z is currently priced at a -0.86% to its one-year price target of 46.50. Comparatively, WGO is -4.74% relative to its price target of 55.86. This suggests that WGO is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. Z has a short ratio of 10.80 compared to a short interest of 4.91 for WGO. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for WGO.

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) beats Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. WGO has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, WGO is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, WGO is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, WGO has better sentiment signals based on short interest.