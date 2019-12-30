YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) vs. 360 Finance, Inc. (QFIN): Comparing the Restaurants Industry’s Most Active Stocks

YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares are up more than 10.86% this year and recently increased 0.11% or $0.11 to settle at $101.90. 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN), on the other hand, is down -39.32% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $9.41 and has returned 2.84% during the past week.

YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) and 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) are the two most active stocks in the Restaurants industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect YUM to grow earnings at a 14.63% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) has an EBITDA margin of 46.11%. This suggests that YUM underlying business is more profitable YUM’s ROI is 90.10% while QFIN has a ROI of 26.50%. The interpretation is that YUM’s business generates a higher return on investment than QFIN’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. YUM’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.83. Comparatively, QFIN’s free cash flow per share was -. On a percent-of-sales basis, YUM’s free cash flow was 4.41% while QFIN converted 0% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, YUM is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Analysts look at liquidity and leverage ratios to assess how easily a company can cover its liabilities. YUM has a current ratio of 1.60 compared to 1.90 for QFIN. This means that QFIN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

YUM trades at a forward P/E of 24.55, and a P/S of 5.71, compared to a forward P/E of 2.27, a P/B of 1.41, and a P/S of 0.83 for QFIN. YUM is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. YUM is currently priced at a -9.62% to its one-year price target of 112.74. Comparatively, QFIN is -37.56% relative to its price target of 15.07. This suggests that QFIN is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. YUM has a short ratio of 2.55 compared to a short interest of 1.49 for QFIN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for QFIN.

360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) beats YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. QFIN is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, QFIN is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, QFIN is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, QFIN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.