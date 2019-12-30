WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (WETF) vs. CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW): Breaking Down the Asset Management Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) shares are down more than -26.77% this year and recently decreased -1.62% or -$0.08 to settle at $4.87. CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW), on the other hand, is down -1.74% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $17.52 and has returned 2.58% during the past week.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) and CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) are the two most active stocks in the Asset Management industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect WETF to grow earnings at a -5.42% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CXW is expected to grow at a 6.00% annual rate. All else equal, CXW’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 22.29% for CoreCivic, Inc. (CXW). WETF’s ROI is 5.30% while CXW has a ROI of 7.40%. The interpretation is that CXW’s business generates a higher return on investment than WETF’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. WETF’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.13. Comparatively, CXW’s free cash flow per share was +0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, WETF’s free cash flow was 0.01% while CXW converted 1.95% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CXW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. WETF has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 0.50 for CXW. This means that WETF can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. WETF’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.50 versus a D/E of 1.35 for CXW. CXW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

WETF trades at a forward P/E of 20.29, a P/B of 2.03, and a P/S of 2.89, compared to a P/B of 1.51, and a P/S of 1.06 for CXW. WETF is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. WETF is currently priced at a -12.41% to its one-year price target of 5.56. Comparatively, CXW is -27% relative to its price target of 24.00. This suggests that CXW is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. WETF has a beta of 1.50 and CXW’s beta is 1.03. CXW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. WETF has a short ratio of 13.19 compared to a short interest of 2.90 for CXW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CXW.

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) beats WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CXW is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, CXW is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CXW is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CXW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.