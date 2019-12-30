Which one would appeal to long-term investors? Overstock.com, Inc. (OSTK), Novartis AG (NVS)

The shares of Overstock.com, Inc. have decreased by more than -49.78% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.79% or $0.12 and now trades at $6.82. The shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS), has jumped by 24.08% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $95.37 and have been able to report a change of 1.17% over the past one week.

The stock of Overstock.com, Inc. and Novartis AG were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that OSTK will grow it’s earning at a 5.00% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to NVS which will have a positive growth at a 9.38% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of NVS implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. The ROI of OSTK is -161.50% while that of NVS is 11.50%. These figures suggest that NVS ventures generate a higher ROI than that of OSTK.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, OSTK’s free cash flow per share is a negative -1.59, while that of NVS is positive 7.84.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for OSTK is 0.70 and that of NVS is 0.90. This implies that it is easier for OSTK to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than NVS. The debt ratio of OSTK is 0.00 compared to 0.57 for NVS. NVS can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than OSTK.

OSTK currently trades at a P/B of 2.32, and a P/S of 0.16 while NVS trades at a forward P/E of 16.63, a P/B of 4.13, and a P/S of 4.85. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, OSTK is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of OSTK is currently at a -72.72% to its one-year price target of 25.00. Looking at its rival pricing, NVS is at a -5.57% relative to its price target of 101.00.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), OSTK is given a 2.00 while 1.50 placed for NVS. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for OSTK stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for OSTK is 4.54 while that of NVS is just 1.57. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for NVS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Overstock.com, Inc. defeats that of Novartis AG when the two are compared, with OSTK taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. OSTK happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, OSTK is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for OSTK is better on when it is viewed on short interest.