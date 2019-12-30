Which is more exciting pick At Current Price level? – Tailored Brands, Inc. (TLRD), Workhorse Group Inc. (WKHS)

The shares of Tailored Brands, Inc. have decreased by more than -69.21% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -2.33% or -$0.1 and now trades at $4.20. The shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS), has jumped by 509.85% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $3.22 and have been able to report a change of -0.92% over the past one week.

The stock of Tailored Brands, Inc. and Workhorse Group Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. TLRD has an EBITDA margin of 9.08%, this implies that the underlying business of TLRD is more profitable. The ROI of TLRD is 13.40% while that of WKHS is 587.40%. These figures suggest that WKHS ventures generate a higher ROI than that of TLRD.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, TLRD’s free cash flow per share is a negative -0.03, while that of WKHS is also a negative -1.81.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for TLRD is 1.40 and that of WKHS is 0.50. This implies that it is easier for TLRD to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than WKHS.

TLRD currently trades at a forward P/E of 3.62, and a P/S of 0.07 while WKHS trades at a P/S of 534.60. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, TLRD is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of TLRD is currently at a -33.33% to its one-year price target of 6.30. Looking at its rival pricing, WKHS is at a -41.45% relative to its price target of 5.50.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), TLRD is given a 2.70 while 2.00 placed for WKHS. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for TLRD stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for TLRD is 10.42 while that of WKHS is just 4.04. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for WKHS stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Tailored Brands, Inc. defeats that of Workhorse Group Inc. when the two are compared, with TLRD taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. TLRD happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, TLRD is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for TLRD is better on when it is viewed on short interest.