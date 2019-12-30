Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG) vs. Ventas, Inc. (VTR): Comparing the Diversified Communication Services Industry’s Most Active Stocks

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) shares are down more than -18.90% this year and recently decreased -2.75% or -$0.2 to settle at $7.08. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR), on the other hand, is down -1.30% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $57.83 and has returned 2.14% during the past week.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) and Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) are the two most active stocks in the Diversified Communication Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect VG to grow earnings at a 10.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VTR is expected to grow at a -0.50% annual rate. All else equal, VG’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 50.9% for Ventas, Inc. (VTR). VG’s ROI is 4.80% while VTR has a ROI of 4.30%. The interpretation is that VG’s business generates a higher return on investment than VTR’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. VG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.11. Comparatively, VTR’s free cash flow per share was -0.26. On a percent-of-sales basis, VG’s free cash flow was 2.55% while VTR converted -2.59% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

VG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.95 versus a D/E of 1.11 for VTR. VTR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

VG trades at a forward P/E of 36.87, a P/B of 3.20, and a P/S of 1.50, compared to a forward P/E of 49.39, a P/B of 1.98, and a P/S of 5.67 for VTR. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. VG is currently priced at a -48.95% to its one-year price target of 13.87. Comparatively, VTR is -6.56% relative to its price target of 61.89. This suggests that VG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. VG has a beta of 0.11 and VTR’s beta is 0.15. VG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. VG has a short ratio of 4.33 compared to a short interest of 2.61 for VTR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VTR.

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) beats Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) on a total of 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VG is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VG is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and sales basis, VG is more undervalued relative to its price target.