Vislink Technologies, Inc. (VISL) and VMware, Inc. (VMW) Go Head-to-head

VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW), on the other hand, is up 12.42% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $154.16 and has returned 3.69% during the past week.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) and VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) are the two most active stocks in the Communication Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect VISL to grow earnings at a 20.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, VMW is expected to grow at a 7.45% annual rate. All else equal, VISL’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 25.44% for VMware, Inc. (VMW). VISL’s ROI is -93.30% while VMW has a ROI of 33.20%. The interpretation is that VMW’s business generates a higher return on investment than VISL’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. VISL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.41. Comparatively, VMW’s free cash flow per share was +1.84. On a percent-of-sales basis, VISL’s free cash flow was -0.02% while VMW converted 8.41% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, VMW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. VISL has a current ratio of 1.40 compared to 0.60 for VMW. This means that VISL can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. VISL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.02 versus a D/E of 0.84 for VMW. VMW is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

VISL trades at a P/B of 0.26, and a P/S of 0.14, compared to a forward P/E of 21.97, a P/B of 10.85, and a P/S of 6.38 for VMW. VISL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. VISL is currently priced at a -75% to its one-year price target of 1.00. Comparatively, VMW is -14.74% relative to its price target of 180.81. This suggests that VISL is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. VISL has a beta of 1.11 and VMW’s beta is 0.86. VMW’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. VISL has a short ratio of 1.09 compared to a short interest of 6.77 for VMW. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for VISL.

Vislink Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:VISL) beats VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VISL is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, VISL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, VISL is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, VISL has better sentiment signals based on short interest.