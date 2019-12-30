Urban Edge Properties (UE) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) Go Head-to-head

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) shares are up more than 14.56% this year and recently increased 0.79% or $0.15 to settle at $19.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD), on the other hand, is up 12.77% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $56.07 and has returned -0.02% during the past week.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) and The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Analysts expect UE to grow earnings at a 4.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, TD is expected to grow at a 3.28% annual rate. All else equal, UE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 79.12% for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD). UE’s ROI is 4.90% while TD has a ROI of 5.10%. The interpretation is that TD’s business generates a higher return on investment than UE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. UE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.09. Comparatively, TD’s free cash flow per share was +8.74. On a percent-of-sales basis, UE’s free cash flow was -0% while TD converted 35.73% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TD is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

UE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.57 versus a D/E of 3.31 for TD. TD is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

UE trades at a forward P/E of 40.51, a P/B of 2.33, and a P/S of 5.91, compared to a forward P/E of 10.16, a P/B of 1.63, and a P/S of 3.17 for TD. UE is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. UE is currently priced at a -11.44% to its one-year price target of 21.50. Comparatively, TD is -12.55% relative to its price target of 64.12. This suggests that TD is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. UE has a beta of 0.87 and TD’s beta is 1.02. UE’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. UE has a short ratio of 4.11 compared to a short interest of 2.32 for TD. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TD.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) beats Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TD is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. In terms of valuation, TD is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, TD is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, TD has better sentiment signals based on short interest.