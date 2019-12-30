Upwork Inc. (UPWK) vs. Huntsman Corporation (HUN): Which is the Better Investment?

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares are down more than -42.46% this year and recently increased 0.10% or $0.01 to settle at $10.42. Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN), on the other hand, is up 25.56% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $24.22 and has returned -2.14% during the past week.

Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) and Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect UPWK to grow earnings at a -0.04% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HUN is expected to grow at a 0.70% annual rate. All else equal, HUN’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 8.49% for Huntsman Corporation (HUN). UPWK’s ROI is -4.40% while HUN has a ROI of 20.20%. The interpretation is that HUN’s business generates a higher return on investment than UPWK’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. UPWK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.23. Comparatively, HUN’s free cash flow per share was +1.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, UPWK’s free cash flow was 0.01% while HUN converted 3.23% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HUN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. UPWK has a current ratio of 1.90 compared to 2.00 for HUN. This means that HUN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UPWK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.08 versus a D/E of 0.95 for HUN. HUN is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UPWK trades at a P/B of 4.42, and a P/S of 4.07, compared to a forward P/E of 12.15, a P/B of 2.24, and a P/S of 0.76 for HUN. UPWK is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. UPWK is currently priced at a -46.73% to its one-year price target of 19.56. Comparatively, HUN is -8.4% relative to its price target of 26.44. This suggests that UPWK is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. UPWK has a short ratio of 3.82 compared to a short interest of 1.45 for HUN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HUN.

Huntsman Corporation (NYSE:HUN) beats Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HUN has lower financial risk, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, HUN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, HUN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.