United Technologies Corporation (UTX) vs. At Montage Resources Corporation (MR): Analyzing the Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The shares of United Technologies Corporation have increased by more than 41.13% this year alone. The shares recently went down by -0.29% or -$0.43 and now trades at $150.28. The shares of Montage Resources Corporation (NYSE:MR), has slumped by -52.76% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $7.44 and have been able to report a change of -2.62% over the past one week.

The stock of United Technologies Corporation and Montage Resources Corporation were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

When a company is able to grow consistently in terms of earnings at a high compound rate have the highest likelihood of creating value for its shareholders over time. Analysts have predicted that UTX will grow it’s earning at a 8.91% annual rate in the next 5 years. This is in contrast to MR which will have a positive growth at a 25.90% annual rate. This means that the higher growth rate of MR implies a greater potential for capital appreciation over the years.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. UTX has an EBITDA margin of 17.8%, this implies that the underlying business of UTX is more profitable. The ROI of UTX is 7.90% while that of MR is 7.70%. These figures suggest that UTX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of MR.

The value of a stock is ultimately determined by the amount of cash flow that the investors have available. Over the last 12 months, UTX’s free cash flow per share is a positive 2.03.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for UTX is 1.10 and that of MR is 0.50. This implies that it is easier for UTX to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than MR. The debt ratio of UTX is 1.10 compared to 0.64 for MR. UTX can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than MR.

UTX currently trades at a forward P/E of 17.20, a P/B of 3.18, and a P/S of 1.71 while MR trades at a forward P/E of 5.80, a P/B of 0.27, and a P/S of 0.43. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, MR is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of UTX is currently at a -6.49% to its one-year price target of 160.71. Looking at its rival pricing, MR is at a -5.7% relative to its price target of 7.89.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), UTX is given a 2.00 while 2.40 placed for MR. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for MR stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for UTX is 2.75 while that of MR is just 4.27. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for UTX stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Montage Resources Corporation defeats that of United Technologies Corporation when the two are compared, with MR taking 5 out of the total factors that were been considered. MR happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, MR is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for MR is better on when it is viewed on short interest.