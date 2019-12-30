Unit Corporation (UNT) and Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) Go Head-to-head

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) shares are down more than -94.91% this year and recently decreased -9.64% or -$0.07 to settle at $0.73. Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA), on the other hand, is down -14.55% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $31.66 and has returned 0.80% during the past week.

Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) and Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Drilling & Exploration industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect UNT to grow earnings at a 44.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. UNT’s ROI is -0.20% while MDLA has a ROI of 1227.20%. The interpretation is that MDLA’s business generates a higher return on investment than UNT’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. UNT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.50. Comparatively, MDLA’s free cash flow per share was -0.21. On a percent-of-sales basis, UNT’s free cash flow was -0% while MDLA converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, UNT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. UNT has a current ratio of 0.70 compared to 2.00 for MDLA. This means that MDLA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. UNT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.67 versus a D/E of 0.00 for MDLA. UNT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

UNT trades at a P/B of 0.03, and a P/S of 0.05, compared to a P/B of 10.52, and a P/S of 10.44 for MDLA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. UNT is currently priced at a -84.79% to its one-year price target of 4.80. Comparatively, MDLA is -29.5% relative to its price target of 44.91. This suggests that UNT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. UNT has a short ratio of 7.99 compared to a short interest of 9.97 for MDLA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for UNT.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) beats Unit Corporation (NYSE:UNT) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MDLA is growing fastly, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk.