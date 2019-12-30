Twilio Inc. (TWLO) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) Go Head-to-head

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) shares are up more than 12.46% this year and recently decreased -2.12% or -$2.18 to settle at $100.43. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA), on the other hand, is up 19.94% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $149.26 and has returned 2.66% during the past week.

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) and HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) are the two most active stocks in the Application Software industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect TWLO to grow earnings at a 15.60% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, HCA is expected to grow at a 9.92% annual rate. All else equal, TWLO’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 17.1% for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA). TWLO’s ROI is -13.30% while HCA has a ROI of 18.40%. The interpretation is that HCA’s business generates a higher return on investment than TWLO’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. TWLO’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.03. Comparatively, HCA’s free cash flow per share was +2.45. On a percent-of-sales basis, TWLO’s free cash flow was 0% while HCA converted 1.78% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HCA is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. TWLO has a current ratio of 9.60 compared to 1.50 for HCA. This means that TWLO can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

TWLO trades at a forward P/E of 396.96, a P/B of 3.20, and a P/S of 13.62, compared to a forward P/E of 12.86, and a P/S of 1.00 for HCA. TWLO is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. TWLO is currently priced at a -23.81% to its one-year price target of 131.82. Comparatively, HCA is -6.48% relative to its price target of 159.61. This suggests that TWLO is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is an important measure that gives investors a sense of the market risk associated with a particular stock. A beta above 1 signals above average market risk, while a beta below 1 implies below average volatility. TWLO has a beta of 1.11 and HCA’s beta is 0.92. HCA’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TWLO has a short ratio of 5.49 compared to a short interest of 2.66 for HCA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HCA.

HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) beats Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HCA is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, HCA is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, Finally, HCA has better sentiment signals based on short interest.