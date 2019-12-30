The RealReal, Inc. (REAL) vs. Masco Corporation (MAS): Which is the Better Investment?

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) shares are down more than -36.61% this year and recently increased 1.33% or $0.24 to settle at $18.32. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS), on the other hand, is up 64.60% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $48.13 and has returned 2.04% during the past week.

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) and Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Comparatively, MAS is expected to grow at a 11.90% annual rate. All else equal, MAS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth doesn’t mean much if it comes at the cost of weak profitability. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 16.72% for Masco Corporation (MAS). REAL’s ROI is 29.80% while MAS has a ROI of 33.20%. The interpretation is that MAS’s business generates a higher return on investment than REAL’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. REAL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.25. Comparatively, MAS’s free cash flow per share was +1.10. On a percent-of-sales basis, REAL’s free cash flow was -0.01% while MAS converted 3.76% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MAS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. REAL has a current ratio of 1.10 compared to 1.50 for MAS. This means that MAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

REAL trades at a P/S of 5.45, compared to a forward P/E of 18.59, and a P/S of 1.73 for MAS. REAL is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. REAL is currently priced at a -33.38% to its one-year price target of 27.50. Comparatively, MAS is -7.3% relative to its price target of 51.92. This suggests that REAL is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. REAL has a short ratio of 10.24 compared to a short interest of 7.32 for MAS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MAS.

Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) beats The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) on a total of 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks. MAS , is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, MAS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.