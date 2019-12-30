The Mosaic Company (MOS) vs. Adient plc (ADNT): Which is the Better Investment?

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) shares are down more than -27.35% this year and recently decreased -2.03% or -$0.44 to settle at $21.22. Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT), on the other hand, is up 41.10% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $21.25 and has returned -7.89% during the past week.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) and Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) are the two most active stocks in the Agricultural Chemicals industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect MOS to grow earnings at a -6.29% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ADNT is expected to grow at a 30.61% annual rate. All else equal, ADNT’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 1.88% for Adient plc (ADNT). MOS’s ROI is 5.70% while ADNT has a ROI of -8.20%. The interpretation is that MOS’s business generates a higher return on investment than ADNT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. MOS’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.38. Comparatively, ADNT’s free cash flow per share was -0.76. On a percent-of-sales basis, MOS’s free cash flow was 1.5% while ADNT converted -0.43% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MOS is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. MOS has a current ratio of 1.50 compared to 1.10 for ADNT. This means that MOS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. MOS’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.46 versus a D/E of 2.02 for ADNT. ADNT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

MOS trades at a forward P/E of 14.65, a P/B of 0.81, and a P/S of 0.82, compared to a forward P/E of 9.37, a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 0.13 for ADNT. MOS is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. MOS is currently priced at a -19.19% to its one-year price target of 26.26. Comparatively, ADNT is -7.61% relative to its price target of 23.00. This suggests that MOS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. MOS has a short ratio of 2.87 compared to a short interest of 5.37 for ADNT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for MOS.

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) beats Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. MOS is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. MOS is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, MOS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.