The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) vs. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (STNG): Comparing the Property & Casualty Insurance Industry’s Most Active Stocks

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) shares are up more than 36.24% this year and recently increased 0.48% or $0.29 to settle at $60.56. Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG), on the other hand, is up 115.06% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $37.85 and has returned 0.80% during the past week.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) and Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) are the two most active stocks in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect HIG to grow earnings at a 10.35% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (HIG) has an EBITDA margin of 13.28%. This suggests that HIG underlying business is more profitable HIG’s ROI is 10.00% while STNG has a ROI of 0.20%. The interpretation is that HIG’s business generates a higher return on investment than STNG’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. HIG’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +3.54. Comparatively, STNG’s free cash flow per share was -1.14. On a percent-of-sales basis, HIG’s free cash flow was 6.73% while STNG converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, HIG is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

HIG’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.31 versus a D/E of 1.60 for STNG. STNG is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

HIG trades at a forward P/E of 10.98, a P/B of 1.39, and a P/S of 1.09, compared to a forward P/E of 10.48, a P/B of 0.94, and a P/S of 3.44 for STNG. HIG is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. HIG is currently priced at a -7.63% to its one-year price target of 65.56. Comparatively, STNG is -5.8% relative to its price target of 40.18. This suggests that HIG is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

No discussion on value is complete without taking into account risk. Analysts use a stock’s beta, which measures the volatility of a stock compared to the overall market, to measure systematic risk. A stock with a beta above 1 is more volatile than the market. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies a below average level of risk. HIG has a beta of 0.63 and STNG’s beta is 1.10. HIG’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. HIG has a short ratio of 2.59 compared to a short interest of 3.05 for STNG. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for HIG.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) beats Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) on a total of 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HIG is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. HIG is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, HIG has better sentiment signals based on short interest.