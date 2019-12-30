Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (SRNE) and Anaplan, Inc. (PLAN) Go Head-to-head

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) shares are up more than 40.00% this year and recently increased 2.75% or $0.09 to settle at $3.36. Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN), on the other hand, is up 98.30% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $52.63 and has returned -0.83% during the past week.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) and Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) are the two most active stocks in the Biotechnology industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect SRNE to grow earnings at a 37.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return. SRNE’s ROI is -34.40% while PLAN has a ROI of -42.10%. The interpretation is that SRNE’s business generates a higher return on investment than PLAN’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. SRNE’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.34. Comparatively, PLAN’s free cash flow per share was -0.13. On a percent-of-sales basis, SRNE’s free cash flow was -0.26% while PLAN converted -0.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, PLAN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. SRNE has a current ratio of 0.60 compared to 1.60 for PLAN. This means that PLAN can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SRNE’s debt-to-equity ratio is 5.67 versus a D/E of 0.04 for PLAN. SRNE is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SRNE trades at a P/B of 9.60, and a P/S of 20.34, compared to a P/B of 23.71, and a P/S of 22.07 for PLAN. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SRNE is currently priced at a -86.29% to its one-year price target of 24.50. Comparatively, PLAN is -19.03% relative to its price target of 65.00. This suggests that SRNE is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest, or the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, is another metric investors use to get a pulse on sentiment. SRNE has a short ratio of 4.22 compared to a short interest of 3.35 for PLAN. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PLAN.

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) beats Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) on a total of 6 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PLAN is growing fastly, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, PLAN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.