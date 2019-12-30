Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) vs. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (LQDA): Which is the Better Investment?

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) shares are up more than 29.75% this year and recently increased 1.02% or $0.49 to settle at $48.50. Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA), on the other hand, is down -77.19% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $4.94 and has returned 60.91% during the past week.

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) and Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) are the two most active stocks in the Medical Appliances & Equipment industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect SNN to grow earnings at a 5.50% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. SNN’s ROI is 11.80% while LQDA has a ROI of -110.30%. The interpretation is that SNN’s business generates a higher return on investment than LQDA’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, SNN’s free cash flow was 0% while LQDA converted -0.45% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SNN is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SNN has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 2.90 for LQDA. This means that LQDA can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SNN’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.44 versus a D/E of 0.92 for LQDA. LQDA is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SNN trades at a forward P/E of 22.08, a P/B of 4.29, and a P/S of 4.31, compared to a P/B of 4.75, and a P/S of 10.62 for LQDA. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. SNN is currently priced at a -5.33% to its one-year price target of 51.23. Comparatively, LQDA is -85.25% relative to its price target of 33.50. This suggests that LQDA is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Comparing the number of shares sold short to the float is a method analysts often use to get a reading on investor sentiment. SNN has a short ratio of 1.07 compared to a short interest of 4.13 for LQDA. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SNN.

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) beats Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SNN is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, SNN is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, SNN has better sentiment signals based on short interest.