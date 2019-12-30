SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS) Go Head-to-head

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) shares are up more than 134.47% this year and recently decreased -8.64% or -$0.65 to settle at $6.87. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS), on the other hand, is up 15.56% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $37.43 and has returned 3.57% during the past week.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) and Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) are the two most active stocks in the Silver industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

The ability to grow earnings at a compound rate over time is a crucial determinant of investment value. Comparatively, FMS is expected to grow at a 4.52% annual rate. All else equal, FMS’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this. EBITDA margin of 4.79% for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FMS).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. SILV’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.03. Comparatively, FMS’s free cash flow per share was +1.92.

SILV trades at a forward P/E of 0.38, a P/B of 15.58, compared to a forward P/E of 14.18, a P/B of 1.76, for FMS. SILV is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. SILV has a short ratio of 2.63 compared to a short interest of 1.38 for FMS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FMS.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) beats SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSE:SILV) on a total of 6 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks. FMS generates a higher return on investment, is more profitable, has higher cash flow per share and has lower financial risk. Finally, FMS has better sentiment signals based on short interest.