Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) vs. At Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (CDTX): Industry’s Two Hottest Stocks

The shares of Signet Jewelers Limited have decreased by more than -33.93% this year alone. The shares recently went up by 1.99% or $0.41 and now trades at $20.99. The shares of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX), has jumped by 34.47% year to date as of 12/27/2019. The shares currently trade at $3.16 and have been able to report a change of 32.22% over the past one week.

The stock of Signet Jewelers Limited and Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. were two of the most active stocks on Friday. Investors seem to be very interested in what happens to the stocks of these two companies but do investors favor one over the other? We will analyze the growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends of both companies and see which one investors prefer.

Growth alone cannot be used to see if the company will be valuable. Shareholders will be the losers if a company invest in ventures that aren’t profitable enough to support upbeat growth. In order for us to accurately measure profitability and return, we will be using the EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which balances the difference in capital structure. SIG has an EBITDA margin of 0.56%, this implies that the underlying business of SIG is more profitable. These figures suggest that CDTX ventures generate a higher ROI than that of SIG.

The ability of a company to meet up with its short-term obligations and be able to clear its longer-term debts is measured using Liquidity and leverage ratios. The current ratio for SIG is 2.10 and that of CDTX is 2.50. This implies that it is easier for SIG to cover its immediate obligations over the next 12 months than CDTX. The debt ratio of SIG is 0.76 compared to 0.20 for CDTX. SIG can be able to settle its long-term debts and thus is a lower financial risk than CDTX.

SIG currently trades at a forward P/E of 6.91, a P/B of 1.04, and a P/S of 0.18 while CDTX trades at a P/B of 2.14, and a P/S of 5.42. This means that looking at the earnings, book values and sales basis, SIG is the cheaper one. It is very obvious that earnings are the most important factors to investors, thus analysts are most likely to place their bet on the P/E.

The mistake some people make is that they think a cheap stock has more value to it. In order to know the value of a stock, there is need to compare its current price to its likely trading price in the future. The price of SIG is currently at a 23.47% to its one-year price target of 17.00. Looking at its rival pricing, CDTX is at a -54.14% relative to its price target of 6.89.

When looking at the investment recommendation on say a scale of 1 to 5 (1 being a strong buy, 3 a hold, and 5 a sell), SIG is given a 3.30 while 1.40 placed for CDTX. This means that analysts are more bullish on the outlook for SIG stocks.

Short interest or otherwise called the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted is another data that investors use to get a handle on sentiment. The short ratio for SIG is 8.59 while that of CDTX is just 9.91. This means that analysts are more bullish on the forecast for SIG stock.

Conclusion

The stock of Signet Jewelers Limited defeats that of Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. when the two are compared, with SIG taking 6 out of the total factors that were been considered. SIG happens to be more profitable, generates a higher ROI, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has a lower financial risk. When looking at the stock valuation, SIG is the cheaper one on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Finally, the sentiment signal for SIG is better on when it is viewed on short interest.