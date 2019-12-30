Should You Buy Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) or Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (FET)?

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) shares are up more than 42.12% this year and recently increased 0.61% or $0.08 to settle at $13.17. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET), on the other hand, is down -61.26% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $1.60 and has returned -7.51% during the past week.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) and Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) are the two most active stocks in the Cigarettes industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect VGR to grow earnings at a 11.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) has an EBITDA margin of 16.67%. This suggests that VGR underlying business is more profitable VGR’s ROI is 17.90% while FET has a ROI of -23.50%. The interpretation is that VGR’s business generates a higher return on investment than FET’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. VGR’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.28. Comparatively, FET’s free cash flow per share was +0.29. On a percent-of-sales basis, VGR’s free cash flow was 2.21% while FET converted 3.01% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, FET is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios are important because they reveal the financial health of a company. VGR has a current ratio of 1.00 compared to 3.10 for FET. This means that FET can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months.

VGR trades at a forward P/E of 24.39, and a P/S of 0.99, compared to a P/B of 0.36, and a P/S of 0.17 for FET. VGR is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. VGR is currently priced at a -48.77% to its one-year price target of 25.71. Comparatively, FET is -20.79% relative to its price target of 2.02. This suggests that VGR is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

To gauge the market risk of a particular stock, investors use beta. Stocks with a beta above 1 are more volatile than the market as a whole. Conversely, a beta below 1 implies below average systematic risk. VGR has a beta of 0.75 and FET’s beta is 2.55. VGR’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. VGR has a short ratio of 12.11 compared to a short interest of 4.22 for FET. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for FET.

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) beats Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. VGR is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and has lower financial risk. VGR is more undervalued relative to its price target.