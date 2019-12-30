Should You Buy Textron Inc. (TXT) or Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI)?

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) shares are down more than -3.54% this year and recently decreased -1.53% or -$0.69 to settle at $44.36. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI), on the other hand, is down -3.58% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $20.99 and has returned 2.09% during the past week.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) and Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) are the two most active stocks in the Aerospace/Defense – Major Diversified industry based on today’s trading volumes. We will compare the two companies based on the strength of various metrics, including growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation to determine if one is a better investment than the other.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect TXT to grow earnings at a 9.20% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, ATI is expected to grow at a 14.20% annual rate. All else equal, ATI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

A high growth rate isn’t necessarily valuable to investors. In fact, companies that overinvest in low return projects just to achieve a high growth rate can actually destroy shareholder value. Profitability and returns are a measure of the quality of a company’s business and its growth opportunities. We’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) to measure this., compared to an EBITDA margin of 9.98% for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI). TXT’s ROI is 14.50% while ATI has a ROI of 10.40%. The interpretation is that TXT’s business generates a higher return on investment than ATI’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. TXT’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.88. Comparatively, ATI’s free cash flow per share was +0.32. On a percent-of-sales basis, TXT’s free cash flow was 1.44% while ATI converted 1% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, TXT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. TXT has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 3.20 for ATI. This means that ATI can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. TXT’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.77 versus a D/E of 0.72 for ATI. TXT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

TXT trades at a forward P/E of 11.81, a P/B of 1.87, and a P/S of 0.76, compared to a forward P/E of 12.44, a P/B of 1.22, and a P/S of 0.64 for ATI. TXT is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. TXT is currently priced at a -19.96% to its one-year price target of 55.42. Comparatively, ATI is -21.97% relative to its price target of 26.90. This suggests that ATI is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. TXT has a beta of 1.69 and ATI’s beta is 2.30. TXT’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. TXT has a short ratio of 3.76 compared to a short interest of 12.95 for ATI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for TXT.

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) beats Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. TXT is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share and has a higher cash conversion rate. Finally, TXT has better sentiment signals based on short interest.