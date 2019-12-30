Should You Buy Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) or PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (PHAS)?

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) shares are up more than 48.74% this year and recently decreased -0.55% or -$0.14 to settle at $25.42. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), on the other hand, is up 100.32% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $6.19 and has returned 0.81% during the past week.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) are the two most active stocks in the Specialty Retail, Other industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect SFIX to grow earnings at a 32.70% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return. Stitch Fix, Inc. (SFIX) has an EBITDA margin of 2.5%. This suggests that SFIX underlying business is more profitable SFIX’s ROI is 7.50% while PHAS has a ROI of -33.60%. The interpretation is that SFIX’s business generates a higher return on investment than PHAS’s.

The amount of free cash flow available to investors is ultimately what determines the value of a stock. SFIX’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.20. Comparatively, PHAS’s free cash flow per share was -0.30. On a percent-of-sales basis, SFIX’s free cash flow was 1.29% while PHAS converted -1.29% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SFIX is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios measure a company’s ability to meet short-term obligations and longer-term debts. SFIX has a current ratio of 2.00 compared to 14.00 for PHAS. This means that PHAS can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. SFIX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.14 for PHAS. PHAS is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

SFIX trades at a forward P/E of 107.26, a P/B of 6.32, and a P/S of 1.57, compared to a P/B of 2.51, and a P/S of 92.65 for PHAS. SFIX is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Investors often compare a stock’s current price to an analyst price target to get a sense of the potential upside within the next year. SFIX is currently priced at a -17.79% to its one-year price target of 30.92. Comparatively, PHAS is -69.05% relative to its price target of 20.00. This suggests that PHAS is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. SFIX has a short ratio of 9.27 compared to a short interest of 5.33 for PHAS. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PHAS.

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) beats PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SFIX is growing fastly, is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate and has lower financial risk.