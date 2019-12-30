Should You Buy Realty Income Corporation (O) or Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (LCTX)?

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) shares are up more than 16.20% this year and recently increased 0.56% or $0.41 to settle at $73.25. Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX), on the other hand, is down -15.66% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $0.77 and has returned 28.33% during the past week.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) and Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Retail industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect O to grow earnings at a 5.45% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. Realty Income Corporation (O) has an EBITDA margin of 89.26%. This suggests that O underlying business is more profitable O’s ROI is 2.30% while LCTX has a ROI of 38.60%. The interpretation is that LCTX’s business generates a higher return on investment than O’s.

Earnings don’t always accurately reflect the amount of cash that a company brings in. O’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.21. Comparatively, LCTX’s free cash flow per share was -0.05. On a percent-of-sales basis, O’s free cash flow was 5.16% while LCTX converted -0.15% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, O is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

O’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.76 versus a D/E of 0.00 for LCTX. O is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

O trades at a forward P/E of 48.41, a P/B of 2.52, and a P/S of 16.58, compared to a P/B of 0.99, and a P/S of 38.78 for LCTX. O is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. O is currently priced at a -10.81% to its one-year price target of 82.13. Comparatively, LCTX is -81.88% relative to its price target of 4.25. This suggests that LCTX is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. O has a beta of 0.01 and LCTX’s beta is 2.77. O’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. O has a short ratio of 5.31 compared to a short interest of 9.29 for LCTX. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for O.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:LCTX) beats Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LCTX is growing fastly, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, LCTX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings and book value, LCTX is more undervalued relative to its price target.