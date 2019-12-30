Should You Buy Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) or Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT)?

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) shares are up more than 1.69% this year and recently decreased -0.15% or -$0.04 to settle at $26.42. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT), on the other hand, is up 10.95% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $16.72 and has returned 0.48% during the past week.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) and Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) are the two most active stocks in the Lodging industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect PK to grow earnings at a 10.30% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, RWT is expected to grow at a 0.36% annual rate. All else equal, PK’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Just, if not more, important than the growth rate is the quality of that growth. Growth can actual be harmful to investors if it comes at the cost of weak profitability and low returns. To adjust for differences in capital structure we’ll use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI) as measures of profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 251.36% for Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT). PK’s ROI is 5.80% while RWT has a ROI of 1.00%. The interpretation is that PK’s business generates a higher return on investment than RWT’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. PK’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.23. Comparatively, RWT’s free cash flow per share was -4.96. On a percent-of-sales basis, PK’s free cash flow was -2.01% while RWT converted -0.15% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, RWT is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

PK’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.63 versus a D/E of 7.44 for RWT. RWT is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

PK trades at a forward P/E of 18.32, a P/B of 0.84, and a P/S of 2.31, compared to a forward P/E of 9.89, a P/B of 0.95, and a P/S of 3.43 for RWT. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. PK is currently priced at a 1.89% to its one-year price target of 25.93. Comparatively, RWT is -7.62% relative to its price target of 18.10. This suggests that RWT is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. PK has a short ratio of 3.15 compared to a short interest of 7.23 for RWT. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for PK.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) beats Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) on a total of 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. PK is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. In terms of valuation, PK is the cheaper of the two stocks on book value and sales basis, Finally, PK has better sentiment signals based on short interest.