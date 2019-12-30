Should You Buy NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) or Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (SAGE)?

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) shares are up more than 20.33% this year and recently decreased -1.45% or -$0.17 to settle at $11.54. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE), on the other hand, is down -23.43% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $73.35 and has returned 0.15% during the past week.

NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) and Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) are the two most active stocks in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

The ability to consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate is a defining characteristic of the best companies for long-term investment. Analysts expect NGL to grow earnings at a 3.00% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, SAGE is expected to grow at a 13.10% annual rate. All else equal, SAGE’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) has an EBITDA margin of 1.95%. This suggests that NGL underlying business is more profitable NGL’s ROI is 2.10% while SAGE has a ROI of -45.60%. The interpretation is that NGL’s business generates a higher return on investment than SAGE’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. NGL’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -1.84. Comparatively, SAGE’s free cash flow per share was -2.49. On a percent-of-sales basis, NGL’s free cash flow was -0.98% while SAGE converted -0.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, SAGE is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Balance sheet risk is one of the biggest factors to consider before investing. NGL has a current ratio of 1.20 compared to 12.70 for SAGE. This means that SAGE can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. NGL’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.63 versus a D/E of 0.00 for SAGE. NGL is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

NGL trades at a forward P/E of 21.17, a P/B of 0.86, and a P/S of 0.07, compared to a P/B of 3.51, and a P/S of 729.34 for SAGE. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

When investing it’s crucial to distinguish between price and value. As Warren Buffet said, “price is what you pay, value is what you get”. NGL is currently priced at a -16.32% to its one-year price target of 13.79. Comparatively, SAGE is -30.4% relative to its price target of 105.39. This suggests that SAGE is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Beta is a metric that investors frequently use to analyze a stock’s systematic risk. A beta above 1 implies above average market volatility. Conversely, a stock with a beta below 1 is seen as less risky than the overall market. NGL has a beta of 1.00 and SAGE’s beta is 2.40. NGL’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Short interest is another tool that analysts use to gauge investor sentiment. It represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares that are being shorted. NGL has a short ratio of 7.41 compared to a short interest of 5.23 for SAGE. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for SAGE.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) beats NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. SAGE is more profitable, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. SAGE is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, SAGE has better sentiment signals based on short interest.