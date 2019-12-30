Should You Buy MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) or Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (CRESY)?

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) shares are up more than 17.38% this year and recently increased 0.81% or $0.25 to settle at $31.00. Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY), on the other hand, is down -37.98% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $7.34 and has returned 14.33% during the past week.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) and Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) are the two most active stocks in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry based on today’s trading volumes. The market is clearly enthusiastic about both these stocks, but which is the better investment? To answer this, we will compare the two companies based on the strength of their growth, profitability, risk, returns, valuation, analyst recommendations, and insider trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect MGP to grow earnings at a 7.78% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CRESY is expected to grow at a 25.00% annual rate. All else equal, CRESY’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. MGM Growth Properties LLC (MGP) has an EBITDA margin of 47.74%. This suggests that MGP underlying business is more profitable MGP’s ROI is 7.50% while CRESY has a ROI of -3.30%. The interpretation is that MGP’s business generates a higher return on investment than CRESY’s.

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. MGP’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was +0.24. Comparatively, CRESY’s free cash flow per share was -10.17. On a percent-of-sales basis, MGP’s free cash flow was 2.29% while CRESY converted -24.09% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, MGP is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

MGP’s debt-to-equity ratio is 2.34 versus a D/E of 19.87 for CRESY. CRESY is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

MGP trades at a forward P/E of 27.19, a P/B of 1.39, and a P/S of 13.98, compared to a P/B of 1.08, and a P/S of 0.31 for CRESY. MGP is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. MGP is currently priced at a -13.24% to its one-year price target of 35.73. Comparatively, CRESY is -65.97% relative to its price target of 21.57. This suggests that CRESY is the better investment over the next year.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst use beta to measure a stock’s volatility relative to the overall market. Stocks with a beta above 1 tend to have bigger swings in price than the market as a whole, the opposite being the case for stocks with a beta below 1. MGP has a beta of 0.50 and CRESY’s beta is 1.11. MGP’s shares are therefore the less volatile of the two stocks.

Analysts often look at short interest, or the percentage of a company’s float currently being shorted by investors, to aid in their outlook for a particular stock. MGP has a short ratio of 9.29 compared to a short interest of 3.47 for CRESY. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for CRESY.

Cresud Sociedad Anonima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) beats MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. CRESY is more profitable and higher liquidity. In terms of valuation, CRESY is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, CRESY is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, CRESY has better sentiment signals based on short interest.