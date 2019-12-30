Should You Buy Lululemon Athletica Inc. (LULU) or Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM)?

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) shares are up more than 89.15% this year and recently decreased -0.50% or -$1.15 to settle at $230.02. Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM), on the other hand, is down -13.14% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $4.10 and has returned 1.99% during the past week.

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) and Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) are the two most active stocks in the Textile – Apparel Clothing industry based on today’s trading volumes. To determine if one is a better investment than the other, we will compare the two companies’ growth, profitability, risk, return, and valuation characteristics, as well as their analyst ratings and sentiment signals.

Companies that can consistently grow earnings at a high compound rate usually have the greatest potential to create value for shareholders in the long-run. Analysts expect LULU to grow earnings at a 20.68% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. , compared to an EBITDA margin of 11.6% for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (HBM).

The value of a stock is simply the present value of its future free cash flows. LULU’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.26. Comparatively, HBM’s free cash flow per share was -0.37. On a percent-of-sales basis, LULU’s free cash flow was -1.03% while HBM converted -6.57% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LULU is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LULU trades at a forward P/E of 40.40, a P/B of 18.17, and a P/S of 7.78, compared to a forward P/E of 3.76, a P/B of 0.58, and a P/S of 0.85 for HBM. LULU is the expensive of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock isn’t a good investment if the stock is priced accurately. To get a sense of “value” we must compare the current price to some measure of intrinsic value such as a price target. LULU is currently priced at a -5.17% to its one-year price target of 242.57. Comparatively, HBM is -61.72% relative to its price target of 10.71. This suggests that HBM is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LULU has a short ratio of 1.91 compared to a short interest of 3.04 for HBM. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LULU.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) beats Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) on a total of 7 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. HBM is growing fastly. In terms of valuation, HBM is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings, book value and sales basis, HBM is more undervalued relative to its price target.