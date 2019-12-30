Should You Buy Limelight Networks, Inc. (LLNW) or Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR)?

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) shares are up more than 75.21% this year and recently decreased -1.20% or -$0.05 to settle at $4.10. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR), on the other hand, is up 65.98% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $75.34 and has returned 2.07% during the past week.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) and Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) are the two most active stocks in the Internet Information Providers industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investor interest in the two stocks is clearly very high, but which is the better investment? To answer this question, we will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, and valuation metrics, and also examine their analyst ratings and insider activity trends.

Companies that can increase earnings at a high compound rate over time are attractive to investors. Analysts expect LLNW to grow earnings at a 15.00% annual rate over the next 5 years.

Growth in and of itself is not necessarily valuable, and it can even be harmful to shareholders if companies overinvest in unprofitable projects in pursuit of that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which adjust for differences in capital structure, as measure of profitability and return. EBITDA margin of 84.24% for Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR). LLNW’s ROI is 4.60% while IIPR has a ROI of 2.10%. The interpretation is that LLNW’s business generates a higher return on investment than IIPR’s.

If there’s one thing investors care more about than earnings, it’s cash flow. LLNW’s free cash flow (“FCF”) per share for the trailing twelve months was -0.08. Comparatively, IIPR’s free cash flow per share was -1.78. On a percent-of-sales basis, LLNW’s free cash flow was -0% while IIPR converted -0.14% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, LLNW is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

LLNW’s debt-to-equity ratio is 0.00 versus a D/E of 0.31 for IIPR. IIPR is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

Valuation

LLNW trades at a forward P/E of 51.25, a P/B of 3.01, and a P/S of 2.63, compared to a forward P/E of 18.65, a P/B of 1.89, and a P/S of 29.21 for IIPR. LLNW is the cheaper of the two stocks on sales basis but is expensive in terms of P/E and P/B ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

A cheap stock is not necessarily a value stock. Most of the time, a stock is cheap for good reason. A stock only has value if the current price is substantially below the price at which it should trade in the future. LLNW is currently priced at a -15.11% to its one-year price target of 4.83. Comparatively, IIPR is -46.38% relative to its price target of 140.50. This suggests that IIPR is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LLNW has a short ratio of 5.62 compared to a short interest of 7.81 for IIPR. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LLNW.

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) beats Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LLNW is growing fastly, generates a higher return on investment, has higher cash flow per share, has a higher cash conversion rate, higher liquidity and has lower financial risk. Finally, LLNW has better sentiment signals based on short interest.