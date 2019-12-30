Should You Buy LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (LX) or Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI)?

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) shares are up more than 80.41% this year and recently increased 0.62% or $0.08 to settle at $13.08. Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI), on the other hand, is down -1.03% year to date as of 12/27/2019. It currently trades at $37.53 and has returned -2.29% during the past week.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) and Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) are the two most active stocks in the Credit Services industry based on today’s trading volumes. Investors are clearly interested in the two names, but is one a better choice than the other? We will compare the two companies across growth, profitability, risk, valuation, and insider trends to answer this question.

One of the key things investors look for in a company is the ability to grow earnings at a high compound rate over time. Analysts expect LX to grow earnings at a 2.36% annual rate over the next 5 years. Comparatively, CPRI is expected to grow at a 4.02% annual rate. All else equal, CPRI’s higher growth rate would imply a greater potential for capital appreciation.

Growth isn’t very attractive to investors if companies are sacrificing profitability and shareholder returns to achieve that growth. We will use EBITDA margin and Return on Investment (ROI), which control for differences in capital structure between the two companies, to measure profitability and return., compared to an EBITDA margin of 13.38% for Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI). LX’s ROI is 17.90% while CPRI has a ROI of 13.10%. The interpretation is that LX’s business generates a higher return on investment than CPRI’s.

Cash is king when it comes to investing. On a percent-of-sales basis, LX’s free cash flow was 0% while CPRI converted 0.64% of its revenues into cash flow. This means that, for a given level of sales, CPRI is able to generate more free cash flow for investors.

Liquidity and leverage ratios provide insight into the financial health of a company, and allow investors to determine the likelihood that the company will be able to continue operating as a going concern. LX has a current ratio of 1.70 compared to 1.10 for CPRI. This means that LX can more easily cover its most immediate liabilities over the next twelve months. LX’s debt-to-equity ratio is 1.12 versus a D/E of 1.00 for CPRI. LX is therefore the more solvent of the two companies, and has lower financial risk.

LX trades at a forward P/E of 5.29, a P/B of 2.72, and a P/S of 1.48, compared to a forward P/E of 7.11, a P/B of 2.37, and a P/S of 1.03 for CPRI. LX is the cheaper of the two stocks on an earnings basis but is expensive in terms of P/B and P/S ratio. Given that earnings are what matter most to investors, analysts tend to place a greater weight on the P/E.

Analyst Price Targets and Opinions

Just because a stock is cheaper doesn’t mean there’s more value to be had. In order to assess value we need to compare the current price to where it’s likely to trade in the future. LX is currently priced at a -28.21% to its one-year price target of 18.22. Comparatively, CPRI is -15.8% relative to its price target of 44.57. This suggests that LX is the better investment over the next year.

Insider Activity and Investor Sentiment

The analysis of insider buying and selling trends can be extended to the aggregate level. Short interest, which represents the percentage of a stock’s tradable shares currently being shorted, captures what the market as a whole feels about a stock. LX has a short ratio of 1.87 compared to a short interest of 5.05 for CPRI. This implies that the market is currently less bearish on the outlook for LX.

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) beats Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) on a total of 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks. LX is more profitable, generates a higher return on investment and higher liquidity. LX is more undervalued relative to its price target. Finally, LX has better sentiment signals based on short interest.